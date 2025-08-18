Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting in Ellsworth Borough

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating a late-night deadly shooting in Washington County.

Washington County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that first responders were called to a home along Walnut Street in Ellsworth Borough around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

Dispatchers said that the coroner had been notified of the shooting.

State Police in Washington County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Ellsworth Borough late Sunday night. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

As of around midnight, no other people were transported from the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and details are limited.

Dispatchers said that Pennsylvania State Police troopers out of the Washington barracks are leading the investigation.