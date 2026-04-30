Family of Pennsylvania grandma who died after falling into sinkhole files lawsuit

The family of a grandmother who died after falling into a sinkhole in Westmoreland County while searching for her missing pet is suing U.S. Steel and a restaurant owner.

Elizabeth Pollard fell 30 feet to her death in a sinkhole in Unity Township while looking for her cat, Pepper, in December 2024. The sinkhole led to a mine abandoned in the 1950s.

Elizabeth Pollard fell into a sinkhole while looking for her cat in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, in 2025. (Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police)

For four days, crews dug and searched for her remains in the area behind Monday's Union Restaurant. Now, about a year and a half later, Pollard's husband filed a lawsuit through their attorney, Mark Malone, with Morgan and Morgan.

"This shouldn't have happened, and hopefully it never happens again," Malone said. "This is a family now without a wife, without a mom, without a grandmother."

Named in the lawsuit are Paul Iannuzzo, who owns Monday's Union Restaurant, and U.S. Steel, which owns the abandoned mine, along with unknown parties that the company may have worked with.

"When you look at the history of this mine, how long it was mined for, the fact that they closed it in the '50s, and maybe have never even checked on it since, it's a dangerous condition for the entire community," Malone said.

The family is claiming negligence and wrongful death on the part of the defendants for not maintaining and inspecting the mine, remediating any hazardous conditions, and warning others of those dangers. The complaint said they should have known the risk that where she fell "was a highly susceptible area of collapse due to the years of prior mining."

"U.S. Steel should have known better ... when you have these mines that are abandoned for such a long period of time, you need to actually check and see if you know if there's any subsiding," Malone said.

Sixty-four-year-old Elizabeth Pollard fell about 30 feet below the surface of where the mine would have sat and was about 12 feet away from where the original sinkhole opened up. (Photo: KDKA)

Malone said the family knows they can't go back in time. They just want accountability.

"The family is just looking for justice, and they deserve it because Elizabeth Pollard should be here with us today," Malone said.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for U.S. Steel told KDKA, "We are reviewing the lawsuit at this time." The owner of the restaurant had no comment on Thursday.