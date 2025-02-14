"Officer-involved shooting" under investigation in East Vandergrift, police say

An "officer-involved shooting" happened while U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant in East Vandergrift on Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

State police said around 7 a.m., members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were serving a felony arrest warrant at a home in the 200 block of McKinley Avenue, near the post office.

Police said shots were fired but didn't provide any other details. A man was taken into custody and taken to the hospital, police said. There's been no word on his condition.

No law enforcement members were injured and police said there's no threat to public safety.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team is continuing to investigate.

It's the Pittsburgh area's latest shooting involving police.

On Monday, investigators said Munhall police shot a suspect inside a holding cell at the station after he began to fight with officers. Last week, police said a Pittsburgh officer shot and killed an armed man in the Hill District.

And there were two police shootings at the end of January. Police said an armed man was shot by an officer at a Bethel Park apartment complex on Jan. 29, and a day before that, the Fayette County district attorney said a man was shot and killed by Redstone Township police.