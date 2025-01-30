Armed man shot by Bethel Park Police officer trying to serve arrest warrant

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- An armed man was shot by a Bethel Park Police officer while an arrest warrant was being served on Wednesday night.

Allegheny County Police say they were called to investigate the police shooting that happened around 10 p.m. at the Evalee Apartments along Dorchester Drive.

Police say the early investigation into the shooting shows that officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a 45-year-old man, who has yet to be identified.

According to police, the man who officers were trying to serve with the warrant came out of an apartment armed with a gun and he was shot by a police officer.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

It's unclear at this time what the arrest warrant was issued for.

