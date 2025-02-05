Watch CBS News
Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh's Hill District, sources say

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot by police in Pittsburgh's Hill District, sources say.  

There was a large police presence Wednesday evening at Centre Avenue and Devilliers Street, with red tape up around the scene in the area of Devilliers Street and Wylie Avenue, near Pittsburgh police's Zone 2 station.  

snapshot-2025-02-05t174729-567.jpg
(Photo: KDKA)

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed a "critical incident/officer-involved shooting." 

A suspect pointed a gun at Oak Hill security and when officers arrived, shots were fired and the suspect went down, sources for KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso say. The suspect was taken to UPMC Mercy, according to sources.

An employee at a nearby Family Dollar said he heard four to five gunshots and that he believes it happened somewhere behind the store. 

Allegheny County police are investigating and are expected to release more information later. 

