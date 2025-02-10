Watch CBS News
Munhall officer shoots man in custody after allegedly fighting with officers inside police station

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Munhall police officer shot a man in custody after he allegedly fought with officers inside the Munhall Borough Police station. 

According to Allegheny County police, a 38-year-old male was arrested on domestic violence charges late Sunday night. He was transported to the Munhall Borough Police station for processing. While he was in the holding cell, two officers noticed the man was trying to cover the security camera. 

The male refused the officers' orders and began to fight with the officers. Tasers were deployed on the man, but he still continued fighting with officers. One officer fired multiple shots and hit the man in the torso. He was taken to the hospital. The officers were not injured.

Allegheny County police is investigating this incident. 

