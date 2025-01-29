Fayette County man dead after being shot by police, district attorney said

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Fayette County man is dead after being shot by police late on Tuesday night, the Fayette County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were first called to Lyndale Road in Redstone Township to check on a man who was reportedly threatening to take his own life, investigators said.

Redstone Township police got to the scene first and called state police in Belle Vernon as backup, according to authorities.

District Attorney Mike Aubele said the man was shot by officers.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Hackney.

The investigation is ongoing.

