First eaglet in Hays nest fledges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets in the Hays nest has fledged.

Birdwatchers said H19, the first of two eaglets born this season, was knocked down below the nest on Sunday. While making its way back up, it fledged.

A peek of the "beautiful fleap with intention" was caught on camera.

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013. They laid two eggs this year. The first one hatched on March 26, the second one on March 28.

The Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania says eaglets grow quickly and in this area, they usually leave the nest around mid-summer. They'll keep coming back until their parents kick them out and literally become empty nesters, the Audobon Society says.

You can follow the eaglets' journey 24/7 on the bald eagle cam here.