Watch CBS News
Local News

First eaglet in Hays nest fledges

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Bald eagle dad going viral for adopting egg given orphaned and injured eaglet to care for
Bald eagle dad going viral for getting orphaned and injured eaglet to care for 01:02

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets in the Hays nest has fledged.

Birdwatchers said H19, the first of two eaglets born this season, was knocked down below the nest on Sunday. While making its way back up, it fledged.

A peek of the "beautiful fleap with intention" was caught on camera.  

Hays Eagles 17:35:43 H19 Fledges! Beautiful fleap with intention (far right)! 06-11-2023 17:35 by PixCams on YouTube

The Hays eagles have been a breeding pair for 11 years and have been nesting on the same hillside in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood since 2013. They laid two eggs this year. The first one hatched on March 26, the second one on March 28.

The Audobon Society of Western Pennsylvania says eaglets grow quickly and in this area, they usually leave the nest around mid-summer. They'll keep coming back until their parents kick them out and literally become empty nesters, the Audobon Society says.

You can follow the eaglets' journey 24/7 on the bald eagle cam here

First published on June 12, 2023 / 12:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.