Duquesne Light says Wednesday's severe weather, extreme heat could lead to power outages

Duquesne Light said Wednesday's severe weather and extreme heat could lead to power outages in the Pittsburgh area.

In a news release on Tuesday, Duquesne Light said it is preparing for the potential severe weather on Wednesday, when wind gusts could reach between 60-70 miles per hour. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley said rain will be spotty, but those who see it will see downpours that could potentially lead to flash flooding.

"Strong winds combined with extreme heat can have an impact on the grid and damage electrical equipment, potentially resulting in service disruptions," Duquesne Light said in the press release.

Duquesne Light, which covers parts of Beaver and Allegheny counties, added that it will increase staffing on Wednesday to respond to any outages.

In April, hundreds of thousands of customers in the Pittsburgh area were left without power for days after storms slammed the region. Duquesne Light said over 325,000 customers lost power at one point. It took about seven days for full restoration.

A state lawmaker then held a public hearing to determine how everyone can be more prepared for future storms after the prolonged outages.

Power outages tips

To be prepared for any power outages, keep your devices charged and have an emergency kit with items like non-perishable food, water and batteries.

If power does go out, Duquesne Light customers can report it online or call 888-393-7100.

Also, do not forget to check on older family, friends and neighbors who live alone.