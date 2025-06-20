Widespread power outages from extreme heat not expected, Duquesne Light says

Summer is finally here, and the weather is nice, but the greater Pittsburgh area is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days, and that can pose dangers for your family and home.

The sun is shining once again, and by Sunday, it's going to cause a scorcher, not just here, but across the country.

Just as summer kicks off, so too are the 90s, and temperatures are feeling like the triple digits, and folks have mixed opinions.

Ronel Alegiojo, who's visiting from Baltimore, Maryland, said things could be worse.

"Oh, I'm 100% ready," Alegiojo said. "It's better than snow."

Aundalynn Aljoe of DuBois felt the same.

"Bring it on," Aljoe said.

For Aljoe, it's a great change after the rainy, cloudy weather we've had.

"I feel like we're kind of owed a little bit of sun and warmth. I'm excited for it," Aljoe said.

However, the heat comes with some risks to your health, so stay hydrated and dress for the weather, and, at home, prepare for the unpredictable.

Matt Neistein with Duquesne Light Company said they're not anticipating problems with a greater load on the electrical grid.

"The data that we have right now says that there should not be any widespread outages, as it stands," Neistein said.

Just in case, keep your devices charged and have an emergency kit with things like non-perishable food, water, and batteries.

Residents are also advised to reduce their electricity use by using fans, closing doors to rooms, and unplugging appliances.

"You can raise the thermostat a few degrees, particularly between 2 and 6 p.m., which is the time of highest usage," Neistein said.

If your power does go out, report it as soon as possible, and keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed.

Also, be sure to check in on your older family, friends, and neighbors who live alone.

Neistein said they'll be staffed up as a precaution.

"I really hope we can just get this over with, but we still have July coming up, so we've got a long summer, and this is just the beginning," Alegiojo said.