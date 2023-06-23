Duolingo named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential companies for 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh-based Duolingo has been given a big honor.

The foreign language company is recognized as one of Time's 100 most influential companies across the globe for 2023.

Not only is it included on the prominent list, but it's also in the Leaders category.

Time recognizes Duolingo as the world's most downloaded education app for the year and for its use of artificial intelligence to predict how difficult lessons should be for users as well as its work toward recreating one-on-one tutoring and scenario-based conversations.