Pittsburgh's stretch of dry weather comes to an end as scattered storms roll through on Wednesday

Rain chances are back today, with rain possible both this morning and into the afternoon.

It appears most places should see at least two rounds of rain today. One this morning and then another round of rain this afternoon. Rain totals for the day should range from half an inch to a full inch for most places.

Some communities may see more than an inch and a half.

Rain showers will come as a cold front sweeps through, cooling us down both on Thursday and Friday. Moisture moved in overnight. With winds converging at the surface, you have an additional lift method going on.

You may want to keep the umbrella handy throughout the day.

With rain around, highs today should hit the mid to low 80s, well off of yesterday's 93° high recorded in Pittsburgh. Morning temperatures were in the mid-70s, and I have today's low temperatures occurring just before midnight.

I have Pittsburgh falling to 70 degrees at that time. Noon temperatures today should be in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, if we see any rain on Thursday, it would be before sunrise. Thursday highs should be in the mid-80s, with highs hitting the upper 80s on Friday.

Temperatures are set to be back in the 90s again on both Saturday and Sunday. After this round of rain, the next real chance at seeing rain comes next Monday and Tuesday.

