Dry, cool conditions continue this weekend in western Pennsylvania

This weekend we dry out with sunny skies and cooler than normal highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures throughout the day on August 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

High pressure to the north will keep things nice and quiet. We finally have comfortable dew points in place for low humidity. You may notice a bit of some hazy south of Pittsburgh with wildfire smoke trying to linger in, but most will stay well north.

Humidity throughout the next week KDKA Weather Center

We stay dry through the start of the work week and gradually warm up back near average in the low 80s by Monday and Tuesday.

The above-normal temperatures return for the first few weeks of August.

Rain chances throughout the week KDKA Weather Center

For the whole summer season so far, we are about half an inch below average for precipitation.

Summer is almost over, and right now we are at the 8th warmest on record. Meteorological Fall starts September 1st!

7-day forecast: August 2, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

