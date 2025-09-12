The weekend in Pittsburgh continues to bring dry and comfortable weather

Highs today should hit the low 80s, slightly warmer than the 79° day we saw yesterday.

The blocking high continues to be dominant in the middle of the country as it is anchored over Texas and Oklahoma. Morning lows from now will be in the mid-50s for most, with morning lows slowly ticking up to near 60 degrees by Sunday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Highs will also tick up to the mid-80s by Monday and should remain in the mid to low 80s for all of next week.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area on September 12, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

While not historic, it has been a fairly dry stretch here in Pitsburgh over the past month and a half.

Since August 1, a month and a half ago, we have seen only six days where we've seen enough rain to be measured. During that time, we've seen 1.97" of rain.

The average rain for that time period is 4.75". We are well off of that.

So what does that mean for you? Overall, the impact will be low to moderate for now. But if you look closely, you may notice some changes.

For one, fall produce like pumpkins may see slight price increases, along with not being as bountiful as normal. Finally, there is a direct correlation between car accidents involving deer and the level of dryness. Deer become more active and begin to get closer to human encampments when it dries out and food becomes more scarce.

Deer will be the most active near sunrise and sunset.

When it comes to the forecast, the chance for rain is low this weekend, with just an isolated 20 percent chance for rain coming in on Saturday and Sunday.

I honestly expect nearly everyone, if not everyone, to be dry this weekend.

7-day forecast: September 12, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!