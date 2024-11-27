Watch CBS News
Dried Cherry and Apricot Scones | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Need an idea for Thanksgiving morning breakfast? Rania Harris is showing us how to make scones!

cherry-apricot-scones-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients      

  • 2 cups all purpose flour     
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar (packed)          
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder          
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt     
  • 5 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter - cut into 1/2-inch pieces         
  • 2/3 cup sour cream 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract  
  • ¼ cup chopped dried cherries
  • ¼ cup chopped dried apricots                   
  • 1 large egg - beaten to blend for glaze   
  • Additional brown sugar - for glazing        
  • Honey Butter (see recipe below)                                                              

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.  In the bowl of a food processor fit with a steel blade, process the first 5 ingredients just to blend.  Add in the unsalted butter and process until a coarse meal forms.  Add in the sour cream and vanilla and process until a dough forms.  Remove the mixture from the bowl and turn out onto a lightly floured surface.  Knead in the dried  cherries and apricots until they are well incorporated - about 10 turns.  Cut the dough in half and shape each half into a ball.  Press down into a round and gently roll each  round into a circle about one half inch in thickness. 

Cut each circle into eight wedges. 

Transfer the wedges onto a parchment lined baking sheet.  Brush them with the beaten egg and sprinkle a little of the brown sugar on each scone.  Bake  about 12 minutes or until golden.  Serve warm with honey butter.

Makes:  16 scones

Honey Butter:

  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 – 3 tablespoons local honey
  • ¼ teaspoon Maldon salt

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on high speed until light and fluffy, about four minutes. Drizzle in half of the honey and beat to combine. Drizzle in half of the honey and beat to combine. Transfer to a serving crock and drizzle the remaining butter on top. Sprinkle with the Maldon salt.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

