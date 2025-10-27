Donnie Iris & The Cruisers return to Greensburg

Donnie Iris & The Cruisers are coming back to Greensburg.

The 82-year-old "King Cool" isn't slowing down. Donnie Iris & The Cruisers are coming to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Feb. 21, for one show only.

The last time Donnie Iris was at The Palace Theatre in March, a second show was added due to overwhelming demand. Also this year, Iris joined The Brotherhood of Rock Tour, opening up for Styx, Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and Don Felder of the Eagles at The Pavilion at Star Lake.

The Ellwood City native was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show, but after announcing he was cancer-free, he returned to the stage in 2024.

In 1970, Iris earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song "The Rapper" with the Jaggerz. In 1978, he joined "Wild Cherry," best known for "Play That Funky Music," and met Mark Avsec.

Iris and Avsec founded Donnie Iris & The Cruisers in 1979 and recorded the album "Back On The Streets," which had the hit song "Ah! Leah!" The band toured heavily in the 80s, joining artists like Journey, Loverboy, Foreigner and Bon Jovi.

Tickets for the show at The Palace Theater go on sale Friday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.