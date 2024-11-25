Pittsburgh legend Donnie Iris announces birthday show at The Palace Theatre

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh legend Donnie Iris is bringing his annual birthday show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg next year.

Donnie Iris & The Cruisers will perform at The Palace Theatre on Saturday, March 1, celebrating Iris' birthday.

After Iris' 80th birthday show last year, a sold-out performance at the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University in March of 2023, the Ellwood City native learned that he had cancer. He canceled a string of shows, saying his prognosis was good but he needed time to heal. A few months later, the band announced that Iris had finished chemo and was cancer free.

In 1970, Donnie earned a gold record for writing and singing the No. 1 song "The Rapper" with the Jaggerz. In 1978, he joined "Wild Cherry," best known for "Play That Funky Music," and met Mark Avsec. Iris and Avsec founded Donnie Iris & The Cruisers in 1979 and recorded the album "Back On The Streets," which had the hit song "Ah! Leah!"

The band started touring after another album, "King Cool," and hit the road with artists like Journey, Loverboy, Foreigner, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett and Hall & Oates.

In 2006, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers released the "Ellwood City" album and has been touring ever since.

The band has played several shows this year, most recently performing at the Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks. Next Saturday, on Dec. 7, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers will play at MGM Northfield Park in Ohio with The Michael Weber Show.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 27 online.