Donnie Iris joining Styx, former lead singer of REO Speedwagon for Star Lake concert in August

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
/ CBS Pittsburgh

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Donnie Iris is going to be joining Styx and Kevin Cronin, the former lead singer of REO Speedwagon this summer at Star Lake.

Late last year, the Brotherhood of Rock Tour was announced with the concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake set for Sunday, August 10.

We now know that Pittsburgh legend Donnie Iris will be joining the tour for show here in the Pittsburgh area.

Styx and REO Speedwagon were last at The Pavilion at Star Lake in September of 2022, and Styx was there last summer with Foreigner. 

Styx and REO Speedwagon first toured together in 2000 and 2001. After the 9/11 attacks, they came together to form the nonprofit Rock to the Rescue, which still collects donations for local charities at every stop on Styx's ongoing tour.

Tickets to the show went on sale in December but are still available online through Live Nation. 

