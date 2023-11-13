Local legend Donnie Iris finishes chemo, announces Pittsburgh show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local legend Donnie Iris is done with chemo and "feels like singing."

Iris will return to the stage at the UPMC Events Center on March 16 for his first Pittsburgh-area performance in over a year. He'll be joined by The Vindys.

The Ellwood City native was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show at UPMC Events Center earlier this year. He canceled several shows, saying his prognosis was good but he needed time to heal.

On Monday, Donnie Iris and the Cruisers said in a Facebook post that the singer is cancer free.

"We're excited to tell you that Donnie is doing great! No more chemo! Doctors do not see any more cancer. Such great news! He feels like singing!" the Facebook post read.

Donnie Iris broke onto the radio with "Ah! Leah!" in 1980 and his band began touring with big names like Journey, Bryan Adams, Foreigner and Bon Jovi. He celebrated "80 years of cool" at UPMC Events Center on March 12 with a show that his band said was "one for the rock and roll history books!"

Tickets for his Luck of the Iris show go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. with a presale scheduled for Wednesday. A portion of each ticket sale will be donated to the American Cancer Society.