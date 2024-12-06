Styx, REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin coming to Star Lake

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — "Renegade" singers Styx and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin are coming to Star Lake next summer.

The band and singer are joining forces for their sixth Brotherhood of Rock Tour, coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Sunday, Aug. 10. They'll also be joined by Don Felder, the former lead guitarist for the Eagles.

They'll play, of course, the Steelers anthem "Renegade," along with other hits like "Come Sail Away" and "Hotel California."

Styx and REO Speedwagon were last at The Pavilion at Star Lake in September of 2022, and Styx was there this summer with Foreigner.

Styx and REO Speedwagon first toured together in 2000 and 2001. After the 9/11 attacks, they came together to form the nonprofit Rock to the Rescue, which still collects donations for local charities at every stop on Styx's ongoing tour.

In a press release, Cronin recalls meeting Tommy Shaw, Styx's singer and guitarist, in Chicago in the mid-70s.

"REO and Styx dominated the Billboard charts in 1981 with HI INFIDELITY and PARADISE THEATRE, but for reasons unknown we had never toured together. So in the year 2000, Tommy and I decided to give it a shot. The 'Arch Allies' tour was a smashing success, and a life-long friendship was formed," Cronin said.

"Now, here we are 25 years later, having always had each other's back, and psyched for our bands to join forces once again for the 'Brotherhood of Rock' tour. A lot has changed since that chance encounter at the airport in 1975, but our brotherhood has only become stronger through the years, as the songs of Styx and REO Speedwagon have found a place in the hearts and souls of people all across America."

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m.