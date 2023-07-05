Donnie Iris says he won't perform at next show, needs more time to recuperate after cancer diagnosis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Local legend Donnie Iris is missing his next show, saying he's recovering well after his cancer diagnosis but needs a little more time to recuperate.

The Ellwood City native was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show at UPMC Events Center in March. Donnie Iris and the Cruisers said he had surgery and his prognosis is good.

On Wednesday, Iris said in a Facebook post that he won't be able to perform at the Foreigner and Loverboy concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 24.

"Thanks to all of my friends and fans out there for your continued support and concern for my health," Iris wrote on Facebook.

"I can't wait to see you all soon!" he added, signing the post "Love, Donnie."