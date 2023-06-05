Donnie Iris diagnosed with cancer, cancels Youngstown performance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Western Pennsylvania legend Donnie Iris canceled a performance in Youngstown after he recently had surgery following a cancer diagnosis.

The Ellwood City native was diagnosed with cancer shortly after his sold-out 80th birthday show at UPMC Events Center in March, Donnie Iris and the Cruisers said on Facebook.

He had surgery and his prognosis is good, but his Facebook page said he needs more time to heal.

He won't perform at The Foundation Amphitheater on June 21 with REO Speedwagon, though the concert will go on without him.

Before Monday's announcement, Iris had canceled three shows due to health reasons, saying his doctor suggested he not perform for six weeks.

Donnie Iris and the Cruisers said he'll be back on July 24 at Blossom Music Center with Foreigner and Loverboy.