Steelers set to wear throwback uniforms on Sunday night for game vs. Jets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take the field on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium against the Jets, they'll be wearing their throwback jerseys in honor of the 50th anniversary of the team's first Super Bowl title.

The Steelers are facing the Jets on Sunday night and will be wearing their jerseys that feature block numbers and letters, which they've worn four times before this week.

A new addition this year to the block number jerseys they've worn in the past is that the team's helmets will have gray facemasks, the same color as what they wore in 1974 when the Steelers won Super Bowl IX.

The jerseys will feature a patch marking the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl IX and the Steelers will be honoring the Super Bowl IX team at halftime of Sunday night's game.

"Something that is so important being a Steeler is the legacy that comes with being a Steeler," said special teams captain Miles Killebrew. "We are always talking about the history of this team and the past. And Coach (Mike) Tomlin does a great job of bringing guys back, legacy players who have been here. We see guys who have been on some of those teams, and we respect them. Their pictures are up. The trophies are up. We are always reminded of the history that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, that culture of winning. To be able to put on those jerseys is another physical reminder of the shoulders of the giants that we stand on."

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.