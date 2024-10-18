Steelers QB Russell Wilson expected to make first start on Sunday night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Russell Wilson is expected to make his first start as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend when the team faces the Jets on Sunday Night Football.

The veteran quarterback started the season dealing with a calf injury, but he's healthy now and is ready to go.

Wilson has been a full participant at practice since the beginning of last week and head coach Mike Tomlin wanted to have him shake the rust off and we're at that point now, so Wilson will get his opportunity.

Wilson says he's looking forward to getting back into the starting lineup in the NFL for the first time since last Christmas Eve, when he was a member of the Denver Broncos.

"It's the first game of the year for me," Wilson said. "You know, I've been fortunate to be in a lot of first games. The confidence is there, obviously. Obviously, just being out with the guys, that's the fun part of this game, just playing the game you love and doing the physical part of getting in the endzone, hopefully, and scoring a bunch of touchdowns.

"I came here for one reason and that was to win the Super Bowl," Wilson added. "I think we have that opportunity. But we've gotta do the work. There's a lot more to go. There's a lot more games and a lot more touch challenges along the way."

Justin Fields started the first six games of the season at quarterback and accounted for 10 touchdowns on offense, helping lead the team to a 4-2 record.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rushes for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Fields has only thrown one interception in those six games, but has made some mistakes at critical moments and the offense has been mostly inconsistent, averaging 20 points per game -- all which are reasons why the Steelers are ready to make the switch at quarterback.

"I don't think I played you know, good enough, if I'm being real with you" Fields said. "If I'm being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough, I don't think there would be any sort of, who should be playing, who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins. Of course I'm glad about that. There's areas that I could be better at and I'm going to continue to work on those and continue to get better."

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said he liked what he saw out of Fields through the first six games.

"It's not ever as bad as you think and sometimes you think you played well and you go back and realize you got away with a few things," Smith said. "I think that's why you love working with Justin. Because that's real, not just some cliché that some quarterback guru or somebody along the way told him to say. I mean, a lot of these guys are hard on themselves and there's so much that goes into playing quarterback. Obviously the physical tools or we wouldn't be at this level, but the mental component, to me, is what separates the great ones from the other starters in this league, and that's what he's pushing himself to be.

A new offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are coming to town with a new wide receiver on the roster. Davante Adams is expected to play Sunday night for the Jets.

Adams had been dealing with a hamstring injury but is healthy now after being traded to New York.

Rodgers and Adams played together in Green Bay and have a good rapport, so it shouldn't take much time for Adams to get acclimated with the Jets.

"I expect to be on the same page," Rodgers said. "I'm hoping that we click. You know, he's been out for a few weeks with an injury and we haven't played together since 2021, but we have a lot of memories to call upon. He has an incredible recall. We were just talking and reminiscing over the eight years we played together about certain plays. We could literally watch a highlight clip and both of not only know the game, but the play and the situation and the thoughts that were behind it and maybe a conversation that happened, so that's a gift.

Kickoff on Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m.