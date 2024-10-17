Terry Bradshaw says Justin Fields should start over Russell Wilson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw said Justin Fields should remain the starting quarterback over Russell Wilson.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Thursday, Bradshaw said Fields has "played well enough to keep the job, in my opinion."

"I'd hang my hat with the young guy," Bradshaw told TMZ Sports.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson "is in consideration" to start at quarterback, but he did not name a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

"Justin (Fields) has been an asset for us," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "We're looking at all the people at our disposal the same way that we'd do at any position."

Tomlin's comments came on the heels of NFL insider Tom Pelissero's report that Wilson is in line to start Sunday's game.

"Russell Wilson has been healthy for some time and running the scout team," Pelissero posted on X on Tuesday. "Now signs are pointing towards Wilson making his #Steelers debut this week."

Wilson, a team captain, has been getting first-team reps in practice this week. He has not played a game this season after dealing with a calf injury. The 35-year-old Wilson aggravated the lower-body injury during practice ahead of Week 1. He originally injured his calf in training camp.

Fields has led the Steelers to a 4-2 record while under center this season. He has thrown for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He has a completion percentage of 66.3 percent. Fields has added 55 carries for 231 yards and five scores.

According to ESPN, the Steelers' offense ranks 28th in passing and 20th in points per game.

"I'm gonna stay with Fields," Bradshaw told TMZ Sports. "I think he's played really good. He's such a great athlete. He can throw, and I think he just fits the team they have right now."

Tomlin said a decision on which quarterback will start on Sunday will be made "closer to game time."

Bradshaw, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, led the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989.