Discolored water in Latrobe has residents feeling uneasy

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The water in Latrobe has been called into question in the last few days as many residents are experiencing brownish water of varying degrees coming out of their taps.

The municipal water authority says this is due to low water levels at their reservoir, but water is safe for drinking and bathing. Some residents, however, are not so sure.

"Friday comes, it's getting worse. Saturday comes, [and] it's getting worse. And then Sunday morning, we filled up that cup and it was just brown," said Latrobe resident Jacob Climo.

Climo, like many in the city, has been dealing with discolored water for days, and while he says the water at his house has gotten slightly better from what it was just 24 hours ago, the brown water coming from his faucets on Monday afternoon was far from clear.

Climo said he spoke with the Latrobe Municipal Authority, who told him the water is safe, but he says the second time he called and asked for an inspection of their pipes to ensure there weren't other issues with the water, he was hung up on.

"This looks like Flint, Michigan water," said Climo. "I didn't say it's the same situation because I don't want it to be the same situation, but when I get hung up on asking about someone coming out to look at our pipes, you have to wonder why. Why did you do that? Can we just get some answers? That's it."

In a statement on its website, the Latrobe Municipal Authority says the discoloration is from low water levels at their reservoir due to the drought and sediment getting into the lines.

Cloudy water occurs when the water table is low. One thing that will help fix this situation is getting more rain to fill up the reservoir.

No one from the municipal authority was available to speak with KDKA-TV on Monday.

Terry Carcella, Latrobe's city manager, aimed to reassure residents that the water is not dangerous.

"It is safe to drink, otherwise the Department of Environmental Protection would be in here saying we would have to shut it down," said Carcella. "The DEP is working with the Municipal Authority, and it is safe to drink, but if you see tinted water, nobody wants to drink that, and you want to find other resources available."

Despite what the municipal authority is saying to residents and the city, for folks like Climo, who are worried about their health, it is cold comfort. For now, he will be drinking bottled water and buying filters for his faucets.

"That brown water is not going in my body or even my animal's body," Climo said.

