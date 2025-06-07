Disaster emergency declared in Allegheny County after heavy rains, flash flooding

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato declared a countywide disaster emergency on Saturday, just hours after heavy rains brought flash flooding throughout the Pittsburgh region.

Amid the Friday rush hour, heavy rains produced flooding in multiple communities in Allegheny County, including Monroeville and Rankin. Parts of Westmoreland County, including Greensburg and Jeannette, were also impacted by the storms.

Allegheny County Emergency Services were activated Friday afternoon and evening, coordinating water rescues and assessing damage as floodwaters receded.

Five swiftwater teams from Glassport, Elizabeth, Jefferson, and Blawnox were deployed to White Oak, McKeesport, and North Versailles.

Officials conducted three rescues, including two in North Versailles and one from a vehicle on Route 48 in White Oak.

Multiple reports of landslides are under investigation.

County officials continue to work with the American Red Cross and the County Department of Public Works to support impacted communities.

First Alert Weather Days ahead

With more heavy rain and storms expected Sunday and Monday, First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Sunday and Monday.

A flood watch begins at 7 a.m. Sunday and goes until 10 p.m. Storms are possible through the afternoon and evening, with the biggest threats being flooding and damaging winds.

Monday brings another chance for strong-to-severe storms, with most of the Pittsburgh area under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5).

Residents are urged to clear storm drains, downspouts, and ensure creeks and streams are free of obstructions to help reduce the risk of further flooding.