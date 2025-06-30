Watch CBS News
Dino's Sports Lounge closing its Greensburg location after 15 years

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dino's Sports Lounge is closing its Greensburg location after 15 years. 

The announcement was made on Sunday on the lounge's Facebook page, saying that the closure is happening "due to reasons out of our control."

Dino's says they're extending a huge thank you to their staff and their guests, saying they "could not have done it without all of you."

Comedian Jay Leno made national news last year when he was badly injured in a fall near the lounge when he says he tried to go down a steep, grassy hillside to get some of Dino's famous wings. 

While the Greensburg location is closing, Dino's says it's Latrobe location is remaining open 7 days a week. 

