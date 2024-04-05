Pittsburgh Brewing Company unveils special edition David Bednar IC Light cans in time for Pirates season

Getting you ready for the Pirates' home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Heinz Ketchup, Primanti Sandwiches, Renegade, the Terrible Towel, PNC Park, and I.C. Light are all things that come to mind when you think of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh sports.

Now, Pittsburgh Brewing Company and the Pirates' very own "Renegade" are coming together for a one-of-a-kind collaboration.

David Bednar, the Pirates closer and Mars Borough native will be featured on I.C. Light cans this baseball season.

Pittsburgh Brewing Company

It's no secret that Bednar loves his hometown as he not only enters the game from the bullpen to the Styx classic "Renegade" but when he was selected as an MLB All-Star in 2022, Pirates Manager Derek Shelton presented him with a case of I.C. Light rather than the traditional bottle of champagne.

"Being from Pittsburgh, it's so awesome to partner with a local company like Pittsburgh Brewing Company," Bednar said. "This is even more special given how much Iron City means to our community and all the good it does for it. At the end of the day, everything tastes better in Black and Gold."

The collaboration marks the first time an active Pittsburgh professional athlete will be featured on an I.C. Light can.

It's also another collaboration between the Pittsburgh brewing staple and the Pirates closer. In 2023, Bednar was featured on Pittsburgh Brewing Company billboards as well as promotional schedules.

Bednar joins names like Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, and Dan Marino as Pittsburgh athletes and sports personalities to be featured on an I.C. Light can.