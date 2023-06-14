Attorney for Jordan Neely's family says Daniel Penny has been indicted in subway chokehold death
NEW YORK -- The attorney for the family of Jordan Neely told CBS2 on Wednesday that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny, the man charged with choking Neely to death on a subway train.
The Marine veteran was recorded holding Neely in a chokehold on an F train back on May 1.
He was arrested 11 days later and was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter.
If found guilty, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison.
The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.
Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer who had been homeless.
Witnesses told police he had been acting erratically, and they described feeling threatened before Penny intervened.
Penny released a video statement this weekend saying he was protecting himself and other passengers.
He's currently out on bond.
