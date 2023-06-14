Watch CBS News
Attorney for Jordan Neely's family says Daniel Penny has been indicted in subway chokehold death

By Dick Brennan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The attorney for the family of Jordan Neely told CBS2 on Wednesday that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny, the man charged with choking Neely to death on a subway train.

The Marine veteran was recorded holding Neely in a chokehold on an F train back on May 1.

He was arrested 11 days later and was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter.

If found guilty, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer who had been homeless.

Witnesses told police he had been acting erratically, and they described feeling threatened before Penny intervened.

Penny released a video statement this weekend saying he was protecting himself and other passengers.

He's currently out on bond.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

