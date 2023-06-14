Attorney for Jordan Neely's family says Daniel Penny has been indicted in subway chokehold death

Attorney: Daniel Penny indicted in Jordan Neely's chokehold death Attorney: Daniel Penny indicted in Jordan Neely's chokehold death 01:04

NEW YORK -- The attorney for the family of Jordan Neely told CBS2 on Wednesday that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Daniel Penny, the man charged with choking Neely to death on a subway train.

The Marine veteran was recorded holding Neely in a chokehold on an F train back on May 1.

He was arrested 11 days later and was initially charged with second-degree manslaughter.

If found guilty, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office declined to comment.

Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer who had been homeless.

Witnesses told police he had been acting erratically, and they described feeling threatened before Penny intervened.

Penny released a video statement this weekend saying he was protecting himself and other passengers.

He's currently out on bond.

Stay with CBS News New York and CBS2 News for more information on this story as it develops.