Investigation into Crescent Township home explosion that left 2 dead begins

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - It's been just over 24 hours since a massive home explosion in Crescent Township killed a husband and wife in their own home.

Now, KDKA-TV is following up on progress as the search into what caused the explosion moves forward.

In the light of day, you can see the debris in the trees. You can smell the smoke from the fire, and the Investigation led by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal and ATF is underway.

Today, 87-year-old Helen Mitchell and 89-year-old David Mitchell Jr. are dearly missed. Their neighbors, loved ones, and strangers feel the gravity of the sudden loss in the explosion.

"Very significant explosion, you could feel it in your chest, you could definitely feel the explosion," recalled Andrew Tomer, the Crescent Fire Chief.

It happened just before 9 a.m. and now nothing is left except the foundation of the home.

Several communities up and down the Ohio River felt the explosion.

"The best way to describe it...a blast, a sonic boom, I've never felt anyone's felt before my first reaction was to run outside," recalled John Bundy.

From there, police, fire, and EMS crews from across the region did everything they could to stop the flames but it was ultimately too late.

Their son, James Mitchell, remembers his parents as the best kind of parents - encouraging you to become the best person you could be with the assurance of absolute love.

Investigators have said that a private well serviced the home and the state told KDKA that natural gas from a private well may have little or no odor to alert users if there is a leak.

The explosion took out windows and damaged their neighbor Mary's door.

"There were things flying through the air, all over the place," she said. "I looked outside and there was a giant flame, and I could not see the house through there which made me think it was gone."

Helen and David's daughter lives next door and she was on her way to see them when she saw the explosion happen.

With caring hearts in the community, police are now warning everyone not to fall for scams claiming to take donations for the family.

For now, as the family heals, the investigation continues.

