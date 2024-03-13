Crescent Township Police warning of potential scams in wake of deadly explosion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Crescent Township Police Department is urging people to be cautious of potential scams in the wake of yesterday's deadly house explosion.

Chief Frank Marks says that it's unfortunately common for people to try and capitalize on the kindness and generosity of the community when tragedy strikes.

Chief Marks says that unauthorized fundraisers have popped up in support of the family of David and Helen Mitchell, who died in the blast.

"Exploiting their tragedy for personal gain is reprehensible and utterly unacceptable," Chief Marks said.

Chief Marks says that if there are legitimate fundraisers that come up in the future, the family will make sure that those initiatives are verified.

"It was complete devastation when we first arrived on scene."

The home where the explosion happened was leveled down to its foundation.

Two other homes nearby were damaged with debris landing in nearby trees and yards and into the Ohio River down the hill from the blast.

Two people died when a home in Crescent Township exploded. KDKA Drone Team

A woman who lives next door said she heard and felt the blast.

"The window blew threw. The glass is all over the place," she said.

Investigators say the home was serviced by a private well and not a public gas utility.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal and ATF are investigating the cause of the explosion.