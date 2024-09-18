Rolling up your sleeve for vaccines - which shots should you get and when this flu season?

COVID vaccines and flu vaccines - which to get and when

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With this year's COVID-19 vaccine now available and flu shots out there as well, there are understandable questions.

Such as do I need them, can I get both at the same time and what about other immunizations?

Vaccines have become controversial but if you've gotten past that and decided you want them, doctors say a little prevention now may reduce a problem later.

The new COVID-19 vaccination now being offered is formulated for the strains of the diseases currently going around.

"The vaccine that came out is very effective against them, more effective than the vaccine that we had last year," said Dr. Brian Lamb of Allegheny Health Network Internal Medicine.

The flu vaccine is likewise formulated for this year's strain.

"It's not about protecting you from actually catching the virus because the virus is so well-spread," Dr. Lamb explained. "It's about making sure you don't get sick. It's protection, not an absolute shield."

Last year there was also a big push for the RSV vaccine for those over 60 and Dr. Lamb said that's because it's not a yearly shot, if you've already had it, you're considered protected.

So, what about getting both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time?

"It's better to get both shots than to miss one of them because you want to space them out," he said.

If you do get them both at one time, Dr. Lamb said you may want to have some Tylenol ready that evening.

"I do warn people that it may cause you to have a little bit more of a vaccine reaction, which is your fevers, your chills, and your arm will hurt a little bit more," he said.

You also may want to consider using both arms.

"It's okay to do it that way as well so you don't have one arm that is completely out of service for a day or so," Dr. Lamb said.

You may have heard there are two flu shots - standard and high dose - you don't have to decide. The high dose is for people over 65 and whoever is administering the shot will give you the right dosage based on your age.

Of course, the burning question - if you get both on the same day, will it increase the chances of you feeling sick?

Dr. Lamb said yes, but not the kind of sick that knocks you out for a day, but just makes you feel not-so-hot. As always, check with your doctor before you get the vaccinations.