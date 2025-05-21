After winning the primary, Corey O'Connor pays tribute to his late father with "Thank You" sign

This fall, Pittsburgh will elect a new mayor after incumbent, Democrat Ed Gainey, lost to Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor in the primary Tuesday night. O'Connor is following in the footsteps of his late father, who died early in his term, and as he tries to fulfill his dad's legacy, he started out with a simple gesture Wednesday morning.

Less than 24 hours after winning the city's democratic primary for mayor, Corey O'Connor hit the streets in Squirrel Hill to say thanks and show his appreciation to the people of Pittsburgh.

He stood on a median at Forward and Murray, with his family by his side in the pouring rain. Cars drove by honking as he held up a 'thank you' sign, just as his father, Bob, did 20 years earlier.

"It's our simple way of saying thank you, and you know, this wouldn't happen without the people and the voters of Pittsburgh, and that's why, you know, we do this each and every time," O'Connor said.

It's a tradition that started when O'Connor's dad was first elected to the city council.

"[He] went in our basement and hand-wrote thank you, and stood out on the corner, and it was very cold that day, and he did it all by himself," O'Connor said.

The beloved politician then continued it when he became mayor. O'Connor has done the same as he's worked his way up the ladder, from council member to Allegheny County Controller and now a democratic candidate for mayor.

"Mom and dad would be going crazy right now. I'm sure they'd be very happy," O'Connor said.

His parents remain top of mind as his priority turns to November and winning the general election. He said that means furthering conversations about issues like public safety, the economy, and the city's finances, all while maintaining his message that Pittsburgh should be families' first choice to raise their kids.

"They're the ones that guide you each and every day, and you want to leave them with a better Pittsburgh," O'Connor said.

O'Connor said in these next months, he will be focused on uniting the Democratic Party. As a part of that, he plans to meet with Mayor Ed Gainey sometime soon.