Cool air continues to move across Pittsburgh area, will stick around for the rest of the week

Cool air advection with the initial surge from Monday morning's cold front has just about finished draining into the area this morning, allowing many spots across western Pennsylvania to already drop into the mid-40s to low 50s just before sunrise.

So far, no records have been broken, but if DuBois drops to or below 42F, that would tie and or break a daily record low.

High temperatures - August 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Skies are partly cloudy, and there are a couple of lake-effect showers in our northwesternmost counties. These should diminish by early afternoon, although some fair-weather cumulus will continue to remain in place.

Low temperatures tonight - August 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Another disturbance will bring some waves of mid and high-level cloud cover tonight into Thursday morning, which will prevent as much radiative cooling from taking place. Still, lows will be below normal with most spots ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s.

Southwest winds will pick up tomorrow during the day to between 10 and 15 mph, allowing for a little bit of warmer air to move in. Highs should peak in the low to mid 70s. The first part of the day will be sunny, followed by increasing clouds by early to mid-afternoon.

High temperatures and rain chances on Thursday KDKA Weather Center

A disturbance aloft plus a cold front will swing in by sunset tomorrow evening. This could bring a few widely scattered showers to the area, but limited low-level moisture may allow some of the precipitation to evaporate on the way down. Highest chances and amounts of precipitation—which won't be much in the first place look to occur north of RT 422 toward I-80 with 0.10"-0.20" at best in these areas.

Rain chances for the next seven days KDKA Weather Center

Another surge of cooler air will move in following the front on Friday, which will likely lead to another cool morning on Saturday with most—if not all—of western Pennsylvania experiencing 40s. No records are expected in Pittsburgh, but it will still be well below normal for this time of year.

A blocking ridge of high pressure looks to dominate early next week, which will promote dry conditions and progressively warmer, although not too far above normal temperatures.

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions will likely expand without significant rain in the near future.

7-day forecast: August 27, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

