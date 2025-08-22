Dry and cool weather continues in Pittsburgh on Friday, first pre-fall cooldown comes next week

I wonder if Starbucks employs a meteorologist to tell them when to bring out their Pumpkin Spice drinks each season. They probably just use common sense, but next week's rollout of all things pumpkin spice will coincide nearly perfectly with our first real taste of fall this season, with temperatures expected to tumble down into the 70s starting on Monday.

That means we get another pretty good weekend of summer warmth to get out and enjoy community & neighborhood pools.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh area today, August 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

If you like summer weather, today is probably going to be your favorite day of the next week. I have high temperatures hitting the mid to low 80s today with lots of sunshine this morning. High clouds will roll in this afternoon, so expect some filtered sunshine. Let's call the skies partly cloudy for the afternoon.

Winds will be light all day long and variable, with morning winds coming in out of the north. Afternoon winds will come in out of the south. Morning lows today dipped to the low 60s.

I expect noon temperatures to be in the upper 70s. Dew points should be in the low 60s all day, so today should be comfy.

Rain chances, while low, will be around through the day on Saturday and early Sunday morning. Rain totals don't look very impressive either day. You have a better chance of seeing rain during the day on Saturday, while Sunday's rain chance will come mainly before sunrise and should be a little heavier.

Weather for the start of the Rockies vs. Pirates series at PNC Park on Friday night KDKA Weather Center

Let's say you could see five hundredths of an inch of rain on Saturday and a tenth of an inch of rain on Sunday morning. Totals will not be high.

The real story will be what happens behind the rain chance with cooler weather filtering in on Monday and sticking around for most of the work week.

There are significant differences in what model data is showing for temperatures next weekend, but it looks like a sure thing for temperatures to be a good ten to fifteen degrees below average from Monday through Thursday of next week.

If you are wondering, this year's pumpkin spice menu rolls out at a Starbucks near you on Tuesday.

7-day forecast: August 22, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

