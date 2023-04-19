Cooking with Rania: Strawberry Pretzel Tart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is doing dessert this week! If you loved our special Strawberry Pretzel Salad Taste It Tuesday, this recipe is for you.

Strawberry Pretzel Tart

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

2 cups finely crushed salted pretzels

1 large egg, beaten

6 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons local honey, plus more for drizzling

8 ounces Mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons finely grated fresh lemon zest

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

Garnish:

Edible flowers (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom with pan baking spray.

To make the crust:

In a medium bowl, stir together the pretzel crumbs, beaten egg, melted butter and 3 tablespoons of honey until well combined. Press the mixture onto the prepared tart pan, pressing firmly into the bottom of the pan to about a quarter of an inch thickness. Do the best you can to make it as uniform as possible. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until toasted and then let it cool completely before topping, about 15 additional minutes.

To make the topping:

In a medium bowl, using a hand-held electric mixer, whip together the Mascarpone and lemon juice until smooth, about a minute. Slowly add the cream and whip until soft peaks form, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the remaining tablespoon of honey and the lemon zest and whipped until combined about a minute more. Gently remove the crust from the pan, leaving the crust to remain on the pan bottom and place on a large round serving platter. Carefully spread the Mascarpone cheese mixture over the cooled pretzel crust.

Just before serving, arrange the strawberries over the Mascarpone topping. Drizzle the tart with additional honey and garnish with edible flowers.

Serves: 8