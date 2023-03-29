Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Orecchiette with Saffron, Ricotta and Mint

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris continues her vegetarian recipe series for the Lenten season.

Orecchiette with Saffron, Ricotta and Mint

orecchiette-saffron-ricotta-mint.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup whole milk
  • ½ teaspoon saffron threads
  • 1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 pound Orecchiette pasta
  • ½ cup chopped fresh mint
  • ½ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese + more for serving

Directions

In a large liquid measuring cup, microwave milk and the saffron until warm for about one minute. Remove from the microwave, stir and then cool.

In a large bowl, whisk the ricotta, saffron milk and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cook the pasta any large pot of boiling salted water until al dente.  Drain and immediately add the pasta to the ricotta mixture toss. Stir in the mint in and the cheese and season again with salt and pepper. Divide the pasta into 4-6 pasta bowls. Serve immediately sprinkled with additional Pecorino Romano cheese.

Serves: 4-6

First published on March 29, 2023 / 9:16 AM

