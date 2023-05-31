Cooking with Rania: Mussels Fra Diablo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A summertime recipe from Rania!

Mussels Fra Diablo

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

4 pounds fresh mussels

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons good olive oil

2 cups sliced shallots (10 to 15 shallots)

12 cloves of garlic - minced

Calabrian Chili Peppers to taste – I like my mussels spicy!

1 cup chopped canned tomatoes with their juices (8 ounces)

1 cup chopped flat leaf parsley4125614439

¼ cup fresh thyme leaves

2 cups Pinot Grigio

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Add the mussels to a large bowl with cold water. Taking one at a time, scrub them well all over with a clean scrubbing brush, strip away any beard and place them in a colander. Repeat the process with each one and make sure they are all sealed tightly. Should any mussel be open, tap it on surface twice; if it doesn't close, discard it. Rinse all mussels well one more time when you have them all prepped and set them aside.

In a large (12 quart) nonaluminum stockpot, heat the butter and olive oil over medium heat. Add the shallots and cook for 5 minutes; then add the garlic and cook for 3 more minutes, or until the shallots are translucent. Add the Calabrian Chili Peppers, the tomatoes, parsley, thyme, wine and salt. Bring to a boil.

Add the mussels, stir well, then cover the pot, and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, until all the mussels are opened (discard any that do not open). With the lid on, shake the pot once or twice to be sure the mussels don't burn on the bottom. Pour the mussels and the sauce into a large bowl and serve hot with grilled French bread brushed with a good olive oil.