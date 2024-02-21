Cooking with Rania: Melitzanasalata
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is sticking with her roots, giving us another Greek recipe you're sure to love!
Melitzanasalata
Ingredients
- 3 eggplants
- 3-4 cloves garlic
- ¾ cup canned tomatoes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ cup olive oil
- 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar (more if needed)
Directions:
- Prick eggplants and bake in 375-degree oven until tender.
- Peel the eggplant and place the flesh into the bowl of a food processor, add all ingredients except vinegar and oil and process till smooth.
- Alternately add oil and vinegar adjust the seasonings
- Serve with pita chips
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.