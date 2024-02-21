Cooking with Rania: Melitzanasalata

Watch CBS News
/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is sticking with her roots, giving us another Greek recipe you're sure to love!

Melitzanasalata

Ingredients

  • 3 eggplants       
  • 3-4 cloves garlic    
  • ¾ cup canned tomatoes   
  • Salt and pepper to taste     
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley      
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano           
  • ½ cup olive oil         
  • 6 tablespoons red wine vinegar (more if needed)        

Directions:                                                                                                               

  • Prick eggplants and bake in 375-degree oven until tender.
  • Peel the eggplant and place the flesh into the bowl of a food processor, add all ingredients except vinegar and oil and process till smooth. 
  • Alternately add oil and vinegar adjust the seasonings 
  • Serve with pita chips       

