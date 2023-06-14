Cooking with Rania: Grilled Steak Tostadas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- In the kitchen with Rania Harris this week, we're having a Mexican fiesta!

Grilled Steak Tostadas

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients



2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1.75# flank steak

4 garlic cloves - minced

1 large sweet onion, finely chopped

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Juice of 1 large orange

Juice of 2 limes

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

16 Fiesta Flats Flat Bottom taco shells, warmed

For serving:

Mashed avocado

Jalapeno Pineapple Salsa (see recipe below)

4 ounces shredded Cotija cheese

Shredded Romaine lettuce

Chili Lime Hot Sauce (optional)

Serves: 6

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, steak, garlic, onion, paprika, chili powder and sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Massage the seasoning into the steak with your hands until evenly distributed about 3 to 5 minutes. Place the steak in the pot of a slow cooker and add the orange and lime juices.

Cover and cook for about six hours on low for 4 to 4.5 hours on high. The steak should be literally falling apart at the end of the cooking time. Remove the steaks in the slow cooker and allow it to rest on a cutting board that has grooves along the sides to allow the juices to drip for about 15 minutes. Using two forks, shred the meat and then place it into a serving casserole with a lid. And in the cilantro and toss to combine. Pass the Chili Lime sauce for an optional added zest to taste.

To serve:

Spread each tostada shell with mashed avocado and top with the meat, salsa, cheese lettuce. Serve immediately.

Serves: 8

Pineapple – Jalapeno Salsa

Ingredients



2 cups fresh pineapple chunks

2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeno peppers

Juice of 1 lime

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Flaky sea salt

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients. The salsa may be stored in the refrigerator and airtight container for up to two days.