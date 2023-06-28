Watch CBS News
Cooking with Rania: Easy Spicy Baked Beans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A summertime picnic staple! Rania Harris has the recipe for your Fourth of July party.

Easy Spicy Baked Beans

rania-baked-beans.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 1 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1 cup porter beer
  • ½ cup molasses
  • ½ cup Dijon mustard
  • ½ cup powdered mustard
  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Sea salt to taste
  • 12 ounces thick sliced bacon, finely chopped (see note below)
  • 1 large sweet onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic - minced
  • Four 15-ounce cans navy beans, rinsed and drained
  • 5 Chicken Andouille Sausages, halved lengthwise and thickly sliced crosswise
  • (I prefer Aidells Organic Cajun Style Andouille Smoked Chicken Sausage)

Directions:

In a saucepan, combine all the ingredients except the salt, bacon, onion, garlic, beans and the chicken sausages. Bring the sauce to a boil, whisking to dissolve the sugar. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until reduced by one-third, about 20 minutes. Season with salt to taste

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until the fat has rendered, 5 minutes. Add the onion and cook until softened, 8 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for just another minute. Stir in the beans, chicken sausages and sauce, cover partially and bake for 1 hour, until the beans are glazed. Season the beans with salt to taste and serve.

Serves: 8 - 10

Note: I put my bacon in the freezer for 20 minutes prior to chopping – it's a great trick to help the process.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 9:40 AM

