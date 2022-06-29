Cooking with Rania: Chili Garlic Pork Burgers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is getting ready for Independence Day picnics! Spice up your burgers for your Fourth of July celebration!

Chili Garlic Pork Burgers

Ingredients:

½ cup light mayonnaise

4 tablespoons Asian chili garlic sauce – divided

4 teaspoons brown sugar – divided

1 pound ground pork

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Canola oil for brushing the grill

4 Pretzel buns

Bibb lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Directions:

Dressing: Combine the mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons Asian chili garlic sauce and 2 teaspoons brown sugar in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Burgers: Combine the pork, 2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, smoked paprika, salt and freshly ground black pepper in a bowl and mix well. Form into 4 round patties. Press an indentation in the center or each patty with your thumb. Brush the grill with oil, as pork burgers tend to stick. Grill the patties with the grill top closed for 4 minutes. Turn and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the patties registers 165 degrees. You may also grill the burgers on a stove top grill.

Grill the pretzel buns just to toast them slightly.

Assembly: Spread the roll bottoms with a thin layer of dressing, followed by a lettuce leaf and a tomato slice. Add the patties and top with generous dollops of the dressing. Add the bread tops and serve immediately.

Serves: 4