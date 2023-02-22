Cooking with Rania: Chicken with Artichokes and Orzo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- This easy, one-pot meal from Rania Harris is perfect after a busy day!

Chicken with Artichokes and Orzo

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Extra Virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup orzo

1 cup dry white wine (I prefer Pinot Grigio in this recipe)

1 ¼ cups chicken broth (boxed broth is fine for this recipe)

1-8 ounce jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped

½ cup pitted imported green olives (I buy mine from the olive bar and I like the olives that are marinated in olive oil with red pepper flakes)

The zest and juice of 1 large lemon

Garnish:

½ cup crumbled feta cheese (or more to taste)

Chopped fresh dill

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken to the oil and sear until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer the chicken to a large platter.

In the same pan, combine butter, garlic and orzo and cook until the garlic is fragrant and the orzo is toasted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine to the skillet, scraping up brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Stir in the chicken broth, artichokes, olives, lemon zest and lemon juice. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil quickly.

Return the chicken and any collected juices back into the pan. Put a lid on the pan and transfer to the oven and roast until the chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Divide the chicken and sauce among shallow wide rimmed bowls and top with feta and fresh dill and serve immediately.

Serves: 6