Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Today Live Links

Cooking with Rania: Breakfast Tacos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --  Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! For the fouth recipe in this series, she's got some tacos.

Breakfast Tacos

breakfast-tacos-rania.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)


  • 12 oz fresh Mexican chorizo – removed from casing
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons Half-and-Half
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Butter for scrambling the eggs
  • 1 cup shredded Monterey Pepper Jack cheese
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • Sliced green onions
  • Avocado slices
  • Mexican Hot Sauce
  • Cilantro leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Cook the chorizo in a small skillet for until cooked through. Drain excess oil. Keep warm and set aside.

For soft scrambled eggs, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk well until light.

Heat butter in a medium non-stick pan on medium-low heat until melted and the pan is coated. Add in the eggs and cook eggs, stirring constantly, until firm but still moist, 3-4 minutes. Add the shredded cheese and place a lid over the pan to allow steam to melt the cheese.

Heat the tortillas in a dry skillet, until warmed through.

Assemble the tacos by layering chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado slices, sliced green onions and hot sauce (to taste). Garnish with cilantro leaves, if desired. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

First published on October 26, 2022 / 9:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.