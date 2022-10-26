Cooking with Rania: Breakfast Tacos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris has dubbed October -- Street Food Month! For the fouth recipe in this series, she's got some tacos.

Breakfast Tacos

(Photo Credit: KDKA)





12 oz fresh Mexican chorizo – removed from casing

6 eggs

2 tablespoons Half-and-Half

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Butter for scrambling the eggs

1 cup shredded Monterey Pepper Jack cheese

4 flour tortillas

Sliced green onions

Avocado slices

Mexican Hot Sauce

Cilantro leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Cook the chorizo in a small skillet for until cooked through. Drain excess oil. Keep warm and set aside.

For soft scrambled eggs, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk well until light.

Heat butter in a medium non-stick pan on medium-low heat until melted and the pan is coated. Add in the eggs and cook eggs, stirring constantly, until firm but still moist, 3-4 minutes. Add the shredded cheese and place a lid over the pan to allow steam to melt the cheese.

Heat the tortillas in a dry skillet, until warmed through.

Assemble the tacos by layering chorizo, scrambled eggs, avocado slices, sliced green onions and hot sauce (to taste). Garnish with cilantro leaves, if desired. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4