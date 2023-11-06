Communities come together to search for missing Sean Dugan

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders and community members have gone above and beyond to help search for a missing Springdale man.

It's been one week since 58-year-old Sean Dugan of Springdale went missing. His vehicle was found in Harmar Township. Dozens of people have gone out to search for Dugan in the woods and on the water, but there's still no sign of him.

Dugan disappeared after he was seen on Oct. 30 in Springdale Borough. He was wearing black sweatpants and a long-sleeve shirt.

Sean Dugan of Springdale has been missing for a week now. More than 200 people volunteered to search for him in rough terrain yesterday. Police, firefighters, search & rescue, and K9s were there. They also searched on the river too. There was no sign of Dugan. More at noon @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/FLImMYObyL — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) November 6, 2023

"Everybody's going nonstop trying to find Sean," said Bruno Moretti, coordinator of the Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management Agency.

He said Dugan's family asked people on Facebook to help search for him and 210 volunteers showed up on Sunday.

"He's known throughout all the communities, and I want to say that really speaks to these communities how many people came out to do this, the people around here do care, and they do stick together," Moretti said.

Moretti said the volunteers scoured about a 1.5 square mile area, mainly around where Dugan's car was found off Gulf Lab Road by the railroad tracks in Harmar Township.

"All the areas were heavily wooded, really hard terrain. Some of it was swampy. We had some people come back with mud up to their knees. I mean, these people tried their best," said Moretti.

The search included not only community members but also police, firefighters from multiple departments, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and K9s.

Crews even searched on the river for seven hours.

"There were five, or six, boats on the river with sonar, cadaver dogs, nothing's found down there," Moretti said.

He said they didn't find anything on the ground either.

Moretti said the family appreciated all the help, including the Pittsburgh Syria Shriner's for allowing the groups to meet in their parking lot.

If another search is planned, Moretti said they'll be ready to keep looking for Dugan, who's loved by so many people.

"He's always down here cutting people's grass. He's one of the happiest guys, anyone you talk to is going to tell you he's one of the happiest guys around. He's always making people smile, everybody knows him," he said.

Anyone who has information that could help find Dugan is asked to call Springdale Borough Police at 724-274-9022.