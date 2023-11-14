Body of missing Pittsburgh-area man recovered from Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The body of a missing man from Springdale was recovered from the river, officials said.

Sean Dugan was found dead in the Allegheny River on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 58-year-old man disappeared after he was seen on Oct. 30 in Springdale Borough. His vehicle was found off Gulf Lab Road by the railroad tracks in Harmar Township last month, and dozens of people searched for him in the woods and on the water.

The searches included not only community members but also police and firefighters from multiple departments, Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and K-9s.

"He's always down here cutting people's grass. He's one of the happiest guys, anyone you talk to is going to tell you he's one of the happiest guys around. He's always making people smile, everybody knows him," Bruno Moretti, coordinator of the Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management Agency, told KDKA-TV earlier this month.