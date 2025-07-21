Comfortable weather has returned to the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? No

Aware: With temperatures dipping below 64°, this morning is the coldest morning of the month so far in Pittsburgh. Tuesday morning will be the coolest morning of the month.

You can keep the umbrella at home as we are going to get a nicely deserved break from the rain starting now and continuing through Thursday. Our next rain chance comes on Friday, with low rain chances sticking around for the weekend. Monthly rain stats are a little misleading as we have seen our share of scattered daily storms. Often times we haven't seen any rain at the airport, but we have seen flash flood warnings being issued in other parts of our area.

So far this month, the NWS Pittsburgh office has issued 20 flash flood warnings. 76 were issued last month & 15 in May. When it comes to just flash flood warnings being issued, this is the most since 2003. Of note, August of 2003 saw 108 flash flood warnings. That's the most of any month ever on record for the Pittsburgh area.

Not only is it looking dry, but the weather will be comfy through at least Wednesday morning. I have highs hitting the low 80s today and Tuesday. Temperatures will be the coolest at any time this month today. That won't last for long with temperatures expected to dip even lower on Tuesday morning. I have Pittsburgh dipping down to the mid-50s. The average low this time of the year is 64°, so we will finally dip to below average for a morning or two. Lunchtime temps should be in the upper 70s. Winds will be light and out of the north. Dew points will dip into the 50s by this afternoon.

Looking ahead, highs on Tuesday should remain in the mid to low 80s with low humidity levels. Wednesday will be a split day with humidity levels low to start the day and then shooting up. Wednesday highs should hit the upper 80s. The hottest days of the week will be on Thursday and Friday with highs hitting the low 90s.

Thursday looks dry right now, with rain chances around on Friday and maybe even arriving on Thursday night.

