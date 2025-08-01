Cole Young hits monster home run for the Mariners, one of longest in stadium history

North Allegheny's own Cole Young hit a monster home run for the Mariners on Thursday night in Seattle, tying for the longest in the ballpark of the "Statcast era."

The Mariners topped the Texas Rangers 6-0 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Park with Young's home run in the 5th inning help contribute to the shutout.

4️⃣7️⃣0️⃣ ft dinger from Cole Young‼️ pic.twitter.com/oFsduBUxZO — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 1, 2025

It was a 470 foot home run to right field, tying for the longest at T-Mobile Park in the "Statcast era," when Major League Baseball started using advanced tracking technology in 2015.

Mike Zunino also hit a 470 foot home run at the park in 2018.

Cole Young got allll of that one 💥 pic.twitter.com/W8bl6vgecp — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 1, 2025

Young, who attended North Allegheny High School, hit his first career home run came last month after being called up to the Mariners' roster earlier this year.

He was the second fastest WPIAL player to make it to the MLB when being drafted in the first round out of high school.