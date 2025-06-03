Watch CBS News
Cole Young called up to the Mariners, gets walk-off RBI in MLB debut

Mike Darnay
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: June 2, 2025
Former WPIAL star baseball player Cole Young has made it to the big leagues and had a shining moment in his MLB debut over the weekend. 

Cole Young, a former standout at North Allegheny High School was called up the MLB by the Seattle Mariners, who drafted Young with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Ranked as the No. 43 prospect in all of Major League Baseball, Young was batting .277 with 57 hits and five home runs in 206 at bats for the Tacoma Rainiers. 

Young, a second baseman and shortstop, was called up to the big leagues and the moment of his being told about the promotion was captured by the Mariners' social media team. 

"I meant to tell you this earlier, but I'm really proud of what you've done and how far you've come," Rainiers manager John Russell said. "Just take that to Seattle tomorrow, okay?"

The big moments weren't over yet for Young, however.

On Saturday, Young walked off the Twins with a dribbler up the first base line to bring home Miles Mastrubuoni. 

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Young is the second fastest WPIAL player to make it to the MLB when being drafted in the first round out of high school. 

